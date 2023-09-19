Driver sought in Sunday hit-and-run in Falls surrenders, charged with assault

Sep. 19—The driver of an SUV that was sought by Falls investigators after it struck several people on a 22nd Street sidewalk Sunday night surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Shawnquilla Armstrong, 31, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault by Falls Criminal Investigation Division. She is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Police were called to the 1400 block of 22nd Street at Pierce Avenue about 6:45 p.m. where a 16-year-old male and a 52-year-old woman were found laying on the ground with injuries. Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR crew also responded to the scene.

The two injured people were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening and they are both in stable condition and remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

Reports from the scene indicate a third person was at the scene with a leg injury but refused medical treatment. A fourth person was also injured but also refused medical treatment, according to Falls officials.

Approximately six people involved in a dispute were gathered on the sidewalk on 22nd St near Pierce Avenue when Armstrong entered a white 2011 Chevy Tahoe, pulled into the alley to turn around and intentionally drove up on the sidewalk and into the group of pedestrians. Armstrong then fled in the vehicle down Pierce Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Niagara Falls Police Department Traffic Office at 716-286-4563 or the Complaint number at 716-286-4711. The Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. They can be reached at 716-286-4553.