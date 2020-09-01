Driver speeds off after beating 68-year-old to death in a road rage fury, MO cops say

A family is mourning after a man was beaten to death Sunday during a suspected road rage incident on a Missouri interstate, police say.

Around 11:30 a.m., a black Dodge Ram pulling a trailer stopped behind a blue Ford F-150 on westbound Interstate-64 in O’Fallon, Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a Twitter post.

The driver of the Dodge “assaulted” the driver of the other pickup before speeding west down the interstate and turning south onto DD, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a fight-in-progress and found a man — later identified as Ron Lawson, 68 — unconscious, KSDK reported.

He was taken to a hospital, where police say he later died, according to KTVI.

Now, Lawson’s family is grieving.

“Whoever did this to him left him for dead,” Jason Lawson, Ron’s son, told KSDK. “Side of the road, that is inhumane, no matter who you are (or) what you do, you don’t do that to another person.”

“I’ve got a little boy that has the same birthday as my dad’s birthday and now I have to celebrate and mourn on my son’s birthday every year because that piece of us is gone,” Leah Lawson, Ron’s daughter, told KTVI.

Police released images of the Dodge Ram and asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Attached is the vehicle we believe was involved with the assault Sunday. If anyone has info about this truck or may get seen it Sunday between 11:00 and 4:00pm in the area of I-64 and Rt. K or in the area of Rt. DD in St. Charles Co. Please contact Troop C. pic.twitter.com/L9uXN7y4ER — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) August 31, 2020

According to the St. Charles Missouri Traffic Scanner page on Facebook, police located the truck and driver in St. Charles County on Monday. There had not been an arrest as of Monday, according to the post.