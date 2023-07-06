Young man facing OUI charge after crashing Camaro into dining room of Hanover home

A young man is facing charges after police say he crashed a sports car through the side of a home in Hanover while driving under the influence of alcohol early Thursday morning.

The 22-year-old driver, whose name hasn’t been released, is slated to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation, according to the Hanover Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a home on the 400 block of Circuit Street around 3 a.m. found a Chevrolet Camaro lodged in the dining room of a home, police said.

The driver greeted officers at the front door of the home and while speaking with him, they noticed a “strong odor of alcohol” emitting from him, police noted.

Photos shared by the Hanover Fire Department showed the Camaro covered in splintered shards of wood, pieces of a hanging light fixture, and other dislodged debris.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was treated while under police guard.

The occupants of the home were not injured in the wreck.

The Hanover building inspector and National Grid were also called to the scene to assess the damage.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

