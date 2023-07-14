Driver stabbed in fit of road rage after 3 people chase him down, Michigan cops say

A driver was chased down and stabbed in a fit of road rage after running a stop sign in Michigan, according to news reports.

Officers with the Ishpeming Police Department were called to an intersection shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Upon arrival, they found a 41-year-old man from out of state who had been “chased down by a vehicle” with three people inside, according to a news release from the department. The suspect, a 29-year-old Ishpeming man, was also on scene.

Investigators learned the 41-year-old driver ran a stop sign and nearly collided with the 29-year-old’s vehicle, WZMQ reported.

The younger driver retaliated by chasing him down, according to WLUC.

He was arrested and taken to the Marquette County Jail, police said. He faces charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Authorities have not provided a condition on the man who was stabbed.

Charges have not been filed against the other two people who were in the suspect vehicle, WLUC reported, but an investigation is ongoing.

Ishpeming is in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

