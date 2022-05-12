Driver stabbed on WRTA bus in Worcester; suspect sought

A bus driver in Worcester was stabbed on the job Wednesday, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Police say when the WRTA bus stopped by the Denny’s on Lincoln Street, a man jumped onto the bus and stabbed the driver.

“I asked the young lady, she was on the bus, what happened, and she said that the guy just started stabbing the bus driver for no reason,” said a witness nearby.

“It happened very quickly. The person left the bus, ran away, the bus driver thankfully has non-life threatening injuries, was brought to the hospital,” said Lt. Sean Murtha, with Worcester Police.

Police say luckily the bus driver will be okay, but officers spent the evening gathering evidence as they searched for the suspect.

“We don’t know if it was something random or if they knew each other, that’s something we uncover by the investigation,” said Lt. Murtha.

People who ride the bus aren’t totally surprised by the attack.

“Well, they took all the money machines out, so he’s just sitting there wide open, anybody can attack him easily,” said Sam Pinto, who takes the bus.

A spokesperson for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority says this was a first. They understand their drivers have been assaulted verbally – but never a stabbing like this.

The WRTA also installed protective shields on their buses for their drivers, so they’re now looking into what went wrong here.

The WRTA says all the passengers who were on the bus were put on another bus and taken home.

Crime scene in Worcester on Lincoln Street

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

