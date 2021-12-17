Driver steals patrol car, then rams into another police car after chase, NC cops say

A driver in North Carolina led police on a high-speed chase, stole a patrol car — and then rammed it into another police car, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and media outlets said.

Deputies responded around 3 a.m. Dec. 17 to state Highway 127 in Alexander County to stop a speeding driver, WCNC reported.

The driver led deputies on a high-speed chase down Antioch Church Road before officers threw out stop sticks to end the pursuit, according to the outlet

Sheriff Chris Bowman told the Hickory Daily Record that the man, who has not been identified, then got out of his car and aggressively started approaching one of the deputy’s who told him to get on the ground.

The man refused and then got into the deputy’s patrol car before taking off and crashing into another patrol car, WCCB reported.

The deputy inside the car sustained minor injuries, WCCB reported.

Bowman told the Hickory Daily Record that the deputy whose patrol car was stolen then fired at the car because “the suspect kept coming toward the officer.”

The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran before getting arrested, WCNC reported.

Bowman told the Hickory Daily Record that the suspect was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect is facing several charges, according to WCCB.

McClatchy News reached out to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 17 and was awaiting response.

Antioch Church Road is near Taylorsville, about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

‘I tried to avoid a reckless driver,’ Fort Worth mom says after crash that killed her baby

Car crash followed by shooting reported in Tacoma; police searching for gunman

SC woman charged with shooting at driver, 120+ MPH cop chase in Chester, York counties