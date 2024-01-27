Driver who stole car by crashing through dealership in custody

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have a man in custody they say stole a 2024 BMW M2 by crashing it through the dealership.

Around 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, police say they were called to the BMW dealership at 205 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, for a man who stole a $78,470 car from inside the dealership by driving it through the glass walls of the building.

Investigators said they immediately learned the suspect was 37-year-old Brian Kilgus, from Turbotville, as he was looking to purchase the car.

According to police, Kilgus took the stolen BMW onto Interstate 180 East going speeds around 100-110 miles per hour.

Police in Muncy Township and Muncy Borough were on high alert searching for the stolen vehicle when police in Muncy Borough said they found the stolen car and witnessed Kilgus driving at high speeds.

Officers said they attempted to stop Kilgus who was weaving in and out of traffic. While attempting to escape, Kilgus lost control of the car and crashed.

Once Kilgus was in custody, authorities said they returned to the dealership to learn more about what led to the car being stolen.

Police say they interviewed employees at the dealership and they told officers that Kilgus got into the BMW, started the car, and drove through the glass as employees attempted to stop him. After driving through the glass, employees said Kilgus crashed into two other vehicles in the lot.

Kilgus is facing one count of unlawfully taking the vehicle, one count of fleeing from officers, five counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

