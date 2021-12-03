Driver in stolen car leads deputies on wrong-way chase that ends in crash, NC cops say

A 36-year-old man driving a stolen car led deputies on a wrong-way chase that ended in a crash, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The incident unfolded Dec. 2 when deputies tried to pull over Larry Dean Land on a highway in Asheboro for several arrest warrants, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in an news release provided to McClatchy News.

Land continued to drive and made a wrong-way turn, causing a head-on crash with another car, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims, as well as Land, were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, deputies said. Their conditions are unknown.

Land was arrested and remains at the Randolph County Detention Center as of Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office said and jail records show.

The car he was driving was reported stolen on Dec. 1 from Davis Country Road in Randleman, according to the news release.

Deputies also said they found a gun and a controlled substance in his car.

Land had 21 arrest warrants in Randolph, Brunswick, Davidson and Guilford Counties, the sheriff’s office said. He also had 10 arrest orders for not appearing in court.

The sheriff’s office said “additional charges are forthcoming.”

He was set to appear in Randolph County District Court on Dec. 3.

His bond was set at $133,350, the sheriff’s office said.

Asheboro is about 72 miles west of Raleigh.

