Driver of stolen car plunges into river and vanishes underwater, SC cops say

A man drove a stolen car into a South Carolina river before he vanished under the surface, police said.

Then, more than a day after the man disappeared, a body was found in the water, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers believe the driver was the person found dead but “can’t say for sure yet,” police told McClatchy News in a Nov. 28 email.

The search for the missing driver unfolded after first responders were called at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. People staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods area reported hearing a man banging on the door.

“When officers got to the scene, they saw a car outside the home and approached it to speak to the driver,” police wrote in a news release.

That’s when the driver pulled off and barreled toward the Ashley River, according to video footage shared with McClatchy News.

The man drove into the river before exiting the car and begging for help, police said. But he went missing, and officers didn’t find signs of him with sonar technology.

The stolen car was located on Nov. 25, a day before crews found a body in the water. The North Charleston Police Department continues to investigate along with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, officers said.

Police in their news release didn’t reveal the deceased man’s identity, and the coroner’s office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 28.

