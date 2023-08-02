Driver of stolen car possibly killed in fiery Coon Rapids crash

Anoka County authorities are working to identify a driver who died in a fiery weekend crash in Coon Rapids involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coon Rapids and Anoka police responded to a 4:40 a.m. Sunday 911 call reporting a burning vehicle in the 10400 block of Mississippi River Boulevard Northwest.

Police discovered that the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. An adult victim was found dead in the wreckage.

The driver’s identity has not yet been confirmed. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Coon Rapids, though law enforcement was not involved in pursuing it at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the sheriff’s and police agencies in investigating the incident.

Related Articles