Driver of stolen car shot by Dunwoody police after crashing during chase, shooting at officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man who led police on a chase from Dunwoody to Brookhaven during this morning’s commute shot at police before they shot him.

The shooting had Ashford Dunwoody Road shut down all day.

Residents of the quiet cul-de-sac where the shooting happened are used to enjoying quiet mornings, even when traffic gets backed up in the area.

But one neighbor spoke to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes who heard the stolen car crash and said he couldn’t believe what happened.

Imran Alam was in his Brookhaven home when he heard some commotion outside.

“As I was walking into my bathroom I heard some kind of a sound and it was followed by something that sounded like firecrackers,” Alam said.

“By the time I came out, there were already police cars arriving and I looked to the left... I saw that this car was crashed.”

What he heard was a suspect crash a stolen Dodge Challenger and then a shootout between the suspect and police.

It started just before 7 a.m. when Dunwoody police spotted the stolen car off Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Circle East.

Officers tried to stop the car, but say the driver intentionally rammed the Dodge into some police cars.

Officers chased him and the suspect crashed in Brookhaven on the other end of Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Police say the suspect got out and ran, then pulled out a gun and fired a round at them.

That’s when officers shot the suspect.

“It’s actually a very safe area and there’s a golf course across the street and even though the street gets busy sometimes, but this is a very nice area,” Alam said.

Fortunately no one other than the suspect was injured.

He was hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

