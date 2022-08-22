Driver in stolen car is shot, killed by officer after ramming police car, NC cops say

Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Moira Ritter
·1 min read

A driver was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop, North Carolina police say.

It happened Sunday, Aug. 21 around 9 p.m. when a Greensboro Police Department officer stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of W Market Street, according to a news release from the department. After stopping the vehicle, officer learned the car was stolen.

When the officer approached the stopped car, the vehicle drove off, authorities said. The officer tried to stop the car again, and this time multiple people got out. As the officer tried to prevent the car from fleeing, the suspect driver struck the officer’s police car and accelerated.

That’s when the officer fired their weapon, shooting the driver, according to the department. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duty, in accordance with department policy, officials say.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine if department policies were followed during the incident.

Cops shown in Arkansas video violently beating South Carolina man are pulled from duty

Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too

Mayor ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of handcuffed Black man’s arrest in Mississippi

Recommended Stories

  • Spain approves 'dose-sparing' of monkeypox vaccine

    Spanish health authorities on Monday approved a new monkeypox vaccination strategy, allowing more people to get vaccinated with smaller doses amid scarce supplies, the health ministry said in a statement. Each dose of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, the only monkeypox vaccine currently available, will be divided into five doses, with exceptions for pregnant women and immunocompromised people, the ministry said. With the new strategy, Spain follows in the footsteps of Britain, which also approved the use of smaller doses of the monkeypox vaccine on Monday, following the European Medicines Agency decision last week to allow "dose-sparing".

  • Arizona trooper rams into car to stop wrong-way driver

    An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said.

  • 5 DEAD IN WRONG WAY CRASH

    5 DEAD IN WRONG WAY CRASH

  • Cop killer Markeith Loyd to have death conviction hearing this week

    The long appeals process for convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will continue this week.

  • 2 injured in 2 separate Mesa police shootings within 24 hours; no officers wounded

    No officers were injured in the two separate shootings, according to Mesa police. It was unclear what led to both incidents and how many were involved.

  • U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID shot for adolescents

    The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorization in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

  • Donald Trump’s Former Connecticut Estate Relists for a Deep Discount

    After going on and off the market for more than a decade, former President onetime Connecticut estate is relisting for roughly half its 2014 asking price. Once asking $54 million, the roughly 6-acre waterfront estate in Greenwich is now listing for $29.95 million, according to listing agent Rob Johnson of Brown Harris Stevens. Mr. Trump and his ex-wife the late owned the property in the 1980s and Ms. Trump kept the home after they divorced.

  • 3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident

    Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release.

  • Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

    TULKARM, West Bank (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday in protest at a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash. The new payment method was agreed between Palestinian and Israeli authorities looking for a more efficient and secure way to pay salaries, but workers fear that hidden fees and new taxes will cut into their wages. About 200,000 Palestinians cross each day into Israel or Jewish settlements for work, earning on average more than twice as much as those employed by Palestinian state bodies and businesses.

  • How will the IRA affect Wisconsin and can Ron Johnson close again?

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services. Ford shares were down 4.8% in midday trading amid broader declines on Wall Street.

  • What the Inflation Reduction Act Could Mean for You

    Tucked inside the Inflation Reduction Act is $80 billion in new funding for the IRS over the next 10 years. Here are three ways to protect yourself from the upcoming onslaught of audits. The post What the Inflation Reduction Act Could Mean for You appeared first on Worth.

  • Democratic Senate campaign fundraising outpaces GOP for fourth straight month

    The committee tasked with electing more Democrats to the Senate is reporting a $10 million haul in July, outpacing its Republican counterpart for the fourth

  • Dive Group Says It Found Body of Teen Who Vanished From Tahoe Party

    Placer County Sheriff’s OfficeJust over two weeks after Kiely Rodni mysteriously disappeared from a high school graduation party at a northern California campground, a dive team said Sunday that it found the 16-year-old dead in her overturned SUV.Adventures With Purpose, a search-and-recovery group known for solving roughly two dozen cold cases, said a six-man dive team affiliated with the group had located the car in a reservoir. The Oregon investigators reported the discovery in a Sunday after

  • A torso, a tattooed arm, 'just parts:' Cops took and shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site. Then came the cover-up.

    Vanessa Bryant's trial against LA County has revealed first responders were quick to share photos of the site – and even quicker to delete them.

  • An Off-Duty Chicago Cop Lands Felony Charges for Pinning Down 14-Year-Old Boy

    An off-duty Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an incident where he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old boy who he accused of trying to steal his son’s bike, according to NBC News. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and aggravated battery.

  • Stepfather sentenced in child abuse case that garnered national attention

    An Orange County stepfather was given life and 30-year sentences Friday for the child abuse case that sparked national attention.

  • Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal

    The Indian girl who went missing in 2013 speaks about her miraculous escape and joy at being back home.

  • 3 Arkansas cops suspended over arrest that sparked social-media outrage

    Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest.

  • Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

    A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him.