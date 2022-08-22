Driver in stolen car is shot, killed by officer after ramming police car, NC cops say

A driver was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop, North Carolina police say.

It happened Sunday, Aug. 21 around 9 p.m. when a Greensboro Police Department officer stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of W Market Street, according to a news release from the department. After stopping the vehicle, officer learned the car was stolen.

When the officer approached the stopped car, the vehicle drove off, authorities said. The officer tried to stop the car again, and this time multiple people got out. As the officer tried to prevent the car from fleeing, the suspect driver struck the officer’s police car and accelerated.

That’s when the officer fired their weapon, shooting the driver, according to the department. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duty, in accordance with department policy, officials say.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine if department policies were followed during the incident.

