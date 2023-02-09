Driver of stolen car slams into building, causing fatal collapse, Baltimore cops say

The driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a building while fleeing officers, causing a fatal collapse, Maryland police said.

The incident began when officers noticed a stolen car in a residential neighborhood in Baltimore around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told McClatchy News over email.

When officers approached the car, it sped away, police said.

The car later crashed into another vehicle, and both vehicles barreled into a two-story brick building, causing it to collapse, according to police.

Medical personnel and firefighters responded to the site of the collapse and performed rescue operations.

Loose bricks and tangled wires spilled over onto the street alongside an unattached car door, a photo shared by police on Twitter shows. The front of one car was covered in a layer of bricks.

A 54-year-old man was pulled from the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He had been standing near the building when the crash occurred.

Five occupants from the two vehicles were also removed from the debris and transported to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

