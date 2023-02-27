Driver in stolen cement truck leads Ga. deputies, troopers on chase through multiple counties

A Georgia man was arrested Monday morning after deputies said he led them on a chase through multiple counties in a stolen cement truck, according to WRDW.

During the wild chase, the truck poured concrete all over I-20 between Appling and Thompson.





Deputies said the truck was stolen around 9 a.m. at a gas station near Grovetown.

Deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers chased the west on I-20 through McDuffie and Taliferro counties. The driver dumped the cement near mile marker 175 in McDuffie County.

At one point a trooper riding in another trooper’s patrol car was able to shoot into the truck’s radiator, which disabled the truck, WJBF reports.

All lanes of the highway were shut down while crews worked to clean up the concrete. The road has since reopened.

According to WJBF, the driver was taken into custody. That person’s name has not been released and it’s unclear what charges were filed against him or her.