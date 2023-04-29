Driver with stolen license plate crashes into Englewood police cruiser; High-speed chase ensues

A driver with a stolen license plate hit an Englewood Police cruiser, then led authorities on a high-speed chase through northern Montgomery County Saturday morning.

Englewood Police first noticed a car with a stolen license plate at a Speedway gas station parking lot near the intersection of South Main Street and Taywood Road at 7:29 a.m., city dispatch confirmed.

As officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the driver crashed their car into the police cruiser, then began to flee from the responding law enforcement agents, dispatch informed. Officers pursued the suspect car, reaching speeds of about 90 mph.

The suspect was able to evade officers at high speeds, prompting Englewood Dispatch to send out a “BOLO” (otherwise known as a “Be On the Lookout”) for a dark gray Honda to nearby cities and agencies. The stolen license plate was reportedly out of Xenia.

Trotwood Police found the driver and began to pursue the suspect. However, after a few minutes, the suspect was able to speed away from Trotwood authorities as well, Englewood Dispatch said.

The exact path that the driver took on the roads was not available during the time of questioning.

There were no reported injuries following the initial crash with the Englewood Police cruiser.

Englewood Police led the investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.



