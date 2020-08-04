Driver of stolen pickup truck rams 26 vehicles along Oregon coast, police say

A California man told Oregon State Police he rammed 26 other vehicles in a stolen pickup truck on a 325-mile trek Saturday up the coast on Highway 101.

In a release, police say they finally caught up to Kevin Simpson, 47, of Eureka after the green Dodge pickup truck he’d stolen bogged down in sand after ramming a gate onto private property north of Depoe Bay.

Earlier Saturday, Simpson had rammed a vehicle from behind near North Bend, Oregon, then accelerated and tried to push it into an intersection, Oregon State Police say.

He also hit several other vehicles in Coos Bay, sending at least one person to a hospital, the release says.

Simpson faces charges including failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and criminal mischief, police say.

The truck had been reported stolen in Eureka, California, about 325 miles south of Depoe Bay.

Oregon State Police ask that anyone with information contact 541-269-5000 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Douglas Laird.