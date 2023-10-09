Driver of stolen truck flees into Johnson County after striking Ottawa police vehicle

The driver of a stolen Chevrolet truck struck an Ottawa, Kansas, police patrol vehicle and led officers on a chase into rural Johnson County before evading police Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded about 3:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of 23rd and South Princeton streets to investigate a reported stolen vehicle, Capt. J.W. Hawkins with the Ottawa Police Department said in a release.

Arriving officers spotted the stolen truck in a business parking lot before it fled. Then, the driver in the truck allegedly struck a patrol car before heading north on Interstate 35.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Wellsville, Kansas, Police Department assisted in the pursuit as the truck left Franklin County.

Soon after, law enforcement officers lost sight of the truck and the pursuit was terminated in rural Johnson County. Police continue to investigate the incident and assess damages to vehicles. No officers were injured, Hawkins said.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle and chase is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700 or send emails to opdtips@ottawaks.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the police department via TIP411 at citizenobserver.com.