Driver of stolen U-Haul calls 911 to ask deputies to end chase, Colorado sheriff says

A person who drove off in a stolen U-Haul truck after being found by Colorado deputies early Saturday morning had a few questions for 911 dispatchers, sheriff’s officials said.

Like, why they were being chased? And can deputies stop the pursuit?

In the end, though, deputies used a spike strip to deflate the truck’s tires and arrested the driver, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook. The name of the person arrested was not released.

The incident began when deputies found the stolen U-Haul parked outside a convenience store in Westminster, a suburb of Denver, and tried to wake up the driver, the news release said.

Instead, the driver drove away with deputies in pursuit, prompting the call to 911 dispatchers.

It’s unclear where the U-Haul truck was stolen from.

