Driver of stolen van who caused fatal Canton crash sentenced to prison

Andrew Taggart, 36, of Canton, was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 10 years in prison for a January traffic crash while eluding police. Canton resident Jason Robison was killed in the crash.

CANTON – The driver of a stolen van who caused a fatal crash in January while eluding police will spend a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Andrew Taggart, 36, of Canton, told Jason Robison's family he hoped some day they'd be able to forgive him for what he'd done.

"There's nothing that I can do to change that morning as much as I would like to," Taggart read from a two-page letter to Robison's loved ones.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione told Taggart that if there was ever a time to step up, it was that day when the police told him to shut off the vehicle. He '"failed miserably," Forchione said.

Robison, 42, of Canton, died instantly when Taggart drove the stolen van through a traffic signal and crashed into Robison's car on Jan. 13, Canton police said.

Taggart, through defense attorney Aaron Kovalchik, pleaded guilty Monday to an eight-count indictment. Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Seth Marcum represented the state.

The indictment included felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor charges.

Taggart's passenger, Jacob Lang, pleaded guilty in March to a reduced charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He is serving an 18-month prison term.

What led up to the January crash that killed Jason Robison?

Canton police were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Henderson Avenue NE early Jan. 13. The van was spotted later that day near Fourth Street NW and Lawn Avenue NW.

An officer arrived and discovered the vehicle still occupied, as shown on police body camera video obtained by The Canton Repository through a public records request.

The officer told Taggart and Lang to put their hands up and stay inside the vehicle while he called for additional officers.

With his gun drawn, the officer approached the van, demanding the men close their doors, turn off the engine and toss out the keys.

Instead, Taggart started the van and drove away.

Additional officers arriving were immediately commanded to "stay back, don't chase," the officer shouted. Those officers stopped immediately, according to the video.

Less than 15 seconds later, as the first police officer was getting back into his SUV, a crash can be heard in the background.

Investigators said Taggart blew through a red light and crashed into Robison, who was driving a Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Members of Jason Robison's family Marcella Dennis (sister) and Diane Dickerson (mother) speak to Andrew Taggart, 36, of Canton, who was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 10 years in prison for a January crash that killed Robison.

A mother's final request

Robison's mother, sister and brother spoke directly to Taggart when given the opportunity during Monday's sentencing hearing.

Diane Dickerson, Robison's mother, said that she was grateful to have had 42 years with her son before his death.

"I hope, Mr. Taggart, that during your time in jail you'll turn your life around and use it for good. That's what I'm doing," Dickerson said.

She said she is using the tragedy to be a better mom, better nurse and better Christian, and to be able to look at people with love.

"I'm sorry. Right now I can't look at you with love, but I understand addiction. Please get free of that heroin and live a good life," Dickerson said.

'I've had enough of repeat offenders'

Forchione rattled off a laundry list of Taggart's prior criminal offenses before imposing his prison sentence, saying he'd had enough of the repeat offenders who keep coming before him.

"You were in a stolen car, drunk without a license - which is no way to live life ... every night when you hear those bars clank, I want you to think of those broken hearts that you've left behind," Forchione said.

