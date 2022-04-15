Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after ramming patrol car twice

Deputies arrested a woman who was driving a stolen car and rammed into a deputy’s car head-on two times Thursday afternoon, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to a news release, the woman was driving a stolen car in the area of Henry Road and Kickerville Road around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies tried to stop the woman at a red light at the intersection of Slater Road and Haxton Way when she rammed into a deputy’s patrol car head-on.

She then backed up and rammed the patrol car a second time, causing it to move sideways on the roadway.

The woman fled northbound on Haxton Way at 40-50 mph.

Deputies deployed spike strips and deflated all tires on the car. The car was safely stopped by a PIT maneuver in a Ferndale neighborhood, with one deputy sustaining minor injuries.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and booked into Whatcom County Jail on investigation of two counts of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and third-degree possession of stolen property.

