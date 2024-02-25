Driver of stolen vehicle dies in crash following police pursuit in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Around 8:25 p.m., on Feb. 23, state police tried stopping a 2024 black Chevrolet pickup truck for going 92 mph in a 55 speed limit zone, police said.

The driver was heading southbound Route 13 in Exmore, and didn’t stop. During the pursuit, police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from New York.

The car entered the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, and the state police supervisor called off the the troopers. The Northampton County deputies continued pursuing across the bridge and into Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach local troopers saw the suspect vehicle fleeing from law enforcement, and initiated pursuit of the vehicle.

As the pursuit continued down Shore Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway into the tree line at the intersection of Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue.

Troopers approached the car to render aid. The driver was suffering serious life-threatening injuries and speaking to troopers. The male died shortly after from the injuries sustained.

