Driver of stolen vehicle dies in high-speed chase starting on Virginia Eastern Shore

On Friday, Feb. 23, at about 8:26 p.m., Virginia State Police attempted to stop a 2024 black Chevrolet pickup truck for driving recklessly by speed, 92 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, on southbound Route 13 in Exmore.

Here's what we know happened.

High-speed chase started on Virginia Eastern Shore

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, assisted by the Northampton County Sherriff's Department. During the pursuit it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of the state of New York.

As the vehicle approached and entered the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, the state police supervisor terminated the troopers' involvement in the pursuit, Northampton County Deputies continued the pursuit across the bridge and into the city of Virginia Beach. Once in the city, local troopers observed the suspect vehicle fleeing from law enforcement, and initiated pursuit of the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle headed and turned onto Shore Drive from Northampton Boulevard. As the pursuit continued down Shore Drive, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway into the tree line at the intersection of Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue.

New downtown Salisbury event: Salisbury's inaugural Spring Street Market intends to save downtown small business scene

Second ECI guard pleads guilty: Correctional officer pleads guilty to obstruction charges in ECI inmate beating case

As troopers approached the vehicle to render aid, the driver and only occupant was suffering serious life-threatening injuries and speaking to troopers. The unidentified male driver died shortly after from the injuries sustained. The Medical Examiners Office was contacted to assist in making positive identification.

This is still an active and on-going investigation, and state police are attempting to make positive identification so that next of kin can be made.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Driver of stolen vehicle dies in chase starting on Va. Eastern Shore