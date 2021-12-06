Driver of stolen vehicle found with stolen gun and narcotics, Merced police say

The driver of a stolen vehicle was found with a gun and narcotics during a stop in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, an officer conducted a felony stop in the Lowe’s Parking lot after locating a stolen motor vehicle in the 1100 block of West Olive Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Catarino Flores, was detained by officers. During search of the vehicle, officers located a stolen 9mm semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, an operable police scanner and narcotics, according to police.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. Police said the vehicle was returned to the registered owner.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Paynter at 209-388-7744 or by email at paynter@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.