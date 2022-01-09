Wrens Police Officers are continuing to search for the driver of a vehicle that they say endangered officers and citizens during a chase Saturday, Jan. 1.

Police Chief John Maynard said one of his officers was traveling along Center Street around 6:41 p.m. when his license plate reader alerted him that a vehicle ahead of him had been reported stolen in Richmond County earlier that day.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the 2020 Honda Civic, the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee.

“It looks like they went all over the city,” Maynard said. “From Quaker Road to Canterbury Circle to Zebinah Road, to Broad Street and Lamart Street. It looks like somebody bailed out around Geter Street. The biggest part of this is the danger the suspect put everybody in.”

The chase lasted approximately 11 minutes. Maynard said the driver of the stolen vehicle forced officers from the road by driving in their lanes at a high rate of speed.

“He was literally, at some points, playing chicken with the police officers,” Maynard said.

The suspect eventually drove through a citizen’s backyard on Dayton Street where he lost control of the vehicle, wrecked and then fled the scene on foot. A K9 unit was called in from Burke County.

“They tracked him for a good 45 minutes but were not able to locate him,” Maynard said. “We have evidence that he was picked up by another driver. We have leads we are following on who this was and the incident is still under investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspects involved is encouraged to contact the police department at (706) 547-3000. All calls will remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Driver of stolen vehicle leads officers on chase through Wrens