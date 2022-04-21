A suspect is in custody after a police chase on the Mass. Pike early Thursday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m. Mass State Police Trooper surrounded a vehicle on I-90 in Framingham following a pursuit.

State Police said troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over for expired registration, but the driver refused to stop.

Suspect in custody in Framingham following pursuit on Mass Pike west. Initial reason for attempted stop was expired registration. Driver refused to stop. Troopers put down spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle. pic.twitter.com/dcrGoIcn51 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 21, 2022

Ariel video showed at least a dozen cruisers blocking the westbound side of Mass. Pike approaching a black SUV stopped in the middle of the highway.

This is a series of multiple police pursuits across the state over the past week. Wednesday morning, a man wanted in two states was arrested following a high-speed chase on the Pike in Western Mass.

Over a week ago, Ian Grant was arrested for charges after a multi-state police chase that started in Massachusetts and ended in Connecticut.

No further details about the incident have been released yet.

Driver stopped after Police pursuit on Mass Pike westbound in Framingham

Driver stopped after Police pursuit on Mass Pike westbound in Framingham

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW