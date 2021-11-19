Driver stops to help ‘bleeding’ crash victim — and gets kidnapped, Tennessee cops say

A good Samaritan was kidnapped after she stopped to help a bleeding man on Interstate 24, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in Tennessee.

It happened late Wednesday, Nov. 17, officials said in a news release, and the motorist was forced to drive about six miles before being released unharmed.

The motorist’s identity was not released.

A suspect, 19-year-old Devonte Jones, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery in the case, officials said.

Investigators said the kidnapping happened after Jones crashed a stolen SUV that he carjacked around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 17 at a Bell Road apartment community.

“The carjacking victim was sitting in her silver Ford SUV when Jones allegedly approached her and shined a bright flashlight into her eyes, threatening to shoot her if she did not give him her vehicle,” officials said.

“She complied and Jones drove off, eventually wrecking on the I-24 exit ramp onto Shelby Avenue.”

A passing driver said she then saw Jones “standing in the roadway injured and bleeding,” and pulled over to help, officials said.

“He got into her pickup truck. She told him to get out but he demanded she drive away, placing her in fear,” officials said. “She took him to Dickerson Pike at Dellway Villa Drive where he got out.”

The victim then called police, who began searching the area. Officers said they eventually found “Jones walking in the roadway.”

He was arrested, officials said, and a search uncovered “a handgun with a flashlight attachment.”

The weapon had been reported as stolen from a vehicle in Nashville in September, officials said.

Bond for Jones was set at $105,000, officials said.

