Driver who 'Storrowed' truck on Amesbury bridge returns to court

Jun. 24—AMESBURY — Roughly a year after a Connecticut man unsuccessfully tried to drive his too tall box truck across the Bailey Bridge while police say he was drunk, a Newburyport District Court judge ordered him not to drive in Massachusetts for 45 days.

Jaroslaw Pizunski, 53, of New London was charged on May 13, 2021, with driving while under influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

On Thursday in court, Pizunski admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of drunken driving and saw the charge continued without a finding for a year. During that time, he must pay $600 in fees and fines as well as complete an alcohol safety awareness program.

The reckless operation of a motor vehicle charge was dropped prior to his court appearance Thursday.

The charges came after police responded to the Point Shore area of Main Street next to the Bailey Bridge about 6:30 a.m. after a commercial box truck sustained "significant damage to the roof and the right side of the vehicle," Officer Kyle Arseneau wrote in his report, adding that the truck was partially blocking traffic.

"Jaroslaw insisted that there were no signs posted in the area about the height of the bridge even though they are posted on both sides of the roadway," Arseneau wrote in his report.

The bridge, which serves as the main route for the Point Shore neighborhood, is 10 feet 3 inches high. The police report does not include the height of Pizunski's truck.

While speaking to Pizunski, Arseneau and Sgt. Charles Sciacca, who arrived to assist, noticed he appeared drunk. Pizunski agreed to take but failed a series of field sobriety tests.

Pizunski declined to take a blood-alcohol level breath test and was placed under arrest. He also refused to take the test at the station while being booked, according to Arseneau's report.

On July, 30, 2020, the bridge was closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer became wedged beneath the structure.

The bridge escaped major damage but it took hours to remove the truck's cargo and then cut off enough of the wedged container to break the truck free from the bridge.

The incident, which is regularly called "Storrowing" in reference to large trucks becoming stuck beneath bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston, snarled traffic around the vital link to the neighborhood for hours.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

