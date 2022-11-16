Driver strikes 25 LA County Sheriff's and police recruits while training; 5 in critical condition

An investigator walks past a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.

Five people were critically injured after a driver "going the wrong-way" in an SUV struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's and police recruits who were on a run Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said recruits assigned to its STAR Explore Training Academy were struck in Whittier, about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 6:30 a.m. PT. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it was responding to a "mass casualty event."

"They were running, doing their morning training exercise when this person ran into them," Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher said at a news conference.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an update five people were in critical condition, one of which is on a ventilator. Four people suffered moderate injuries and 16 of the recruits had minor injuries. All injured recruits were taken to nearby hospitals. Some of the most severe injuries included head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs, he added.

"We're just facing some life-altering injuries for some most severely injured recruits," Villanueva said. "This is this is very, very odd, to say the least. I don't think I've ever heard of this.

"It looked like an airplane wreck. There were so many bodies scattered everywhere in different states of injury that it was pretty traumatic for all individuals involved," he added.

The class had about 75 people, with recruits for the police departments of Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo and UCLA, Villanueva added. Two of the injured recruits were from Bell, two from Glendale and one from Pasadena. The remaining injured were Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits.

The driver, identified as a 22-year-old male from Diamond Bar, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital. Authorities said the driver was detained "pending further investigation."

Villanueva said the driver was not intoxicated based on results of a field sobriety test, and the cause of the crash is unknown. The vehicle was in a southbound lane before crossing into a northbound lane, and some recruits told responding authorities they estimated the vehicle was going around 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Law enforcement personnel take a closer look at the destruction of an SUV involved in critically injuring nearly two dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training academy class in Whittier, California on on November 16, 2022.

Investigators gather at a scene where an SUV struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training bureau Capt. Pat MacDonald said two black and white radio cars were serving as safety vehicles for the group, and eight road guards wearing reflective vests were present. Villanueva said some people struck were in the back of the formation and had "no chance" to avoid injuries before the vehicle hit a light pole.

"Thank God for that light pole, because the vehicle ultimately hit it and stopped as opposed to possibly hitting more recruits," McDonald said.

"Our hearts are with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits injured this morning while training to serve their communities," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "Jennifer and I send our best wishes for their recovery and stand with their loved ones and colleagues at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 25 LA County Sheriff's recruits struck, injured by wrong-way car