Driver strikes Sheriff’s Police car carrying two officers, who were injured

Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A 19-year-old woman driving an Acura MDX crashed with a Cook County Sheriff vehicle carrying two Cook County Sheriff’s Police officers just after midnight on Feb. 15, Niles police said.

In a statement, the Niles Police Department said the crash took place at the intersection of Golf Road and Greenwood Avenue and caused about an hour of partial lane closures.

The two sheriff’s police officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Acura MDX refused medical attention from responding personnel, police said.

Police said the crash was due to the driver of the Acura MDX disregarding a stop light as she drove north on Greenwood, which, police added, was later confirmed by one of the officers’ body camera footage. The sheriff’s police vehicle was traveling eastbound on Golf Road.

Police said the driver of the Acura MDX was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, but that “impairment was not suspected to be a factor in this incident.”

