Driver struck in 2022 Fleur Drive drag racing crash sues other motorist, insurer

A driver badly injured in the 2022 car crash that killed her nephew is now suing her auto insurer and one of the other drivers in the crash, who has since been convicted of drag racing.

Mayra De Catalan was driving on Fleur Drive on Dec. 13, 2022, when she was struck by a car driven at high speeds by Robert Miller, totaling both vehicles. De Catalan, who had her young son and nephew in the vehicle with her, was badly injured in the crash; her nephew, 4-year-old Marcos Faguada, was killed.

Miller and another motorist, Keith Jones, have both been criminally convicted of drag racing and other offenses for their driving conduct leading up to the crash. Now De Catalan and her husband are suing Jones for negligence, conspiracy and aiding and abetting. The lawsuit alleges that Jones encouraged Miller's reckless driving, directly contributing to the ensuing crash.

Previously: Court documents reveal new details in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old

According to the lawsuit, Miller, who is not named as a defendant, was insured by American Family, which has paid out to the limit of his liability coverage. But Jones' insurance carrier, Allstate, has denied full liability based on a drag racing exclusion in his policy.

The De Catalans are insured through State Farm, and paid for additional stacking coverage for damages caused by uninsured and underinsured motorists that, they say, they are owed. State Farm, they say, has instead refused to pay any amount under their uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and has refused to provide any explanation why.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 13, seeks judgment against State Farm for the damages sustained by the De Catalans, as well as damages against Jones. They are not seeking damages on behalf of Marcos Faguada's estate, which is not a party to the lawsuit.

Jones, who is currently in custody and awaiting trial in an unrelated case, and State Farm do not yet have attorneys listed to represent them. An attorney for the De Catalans declined to comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: State Farm sued for denying claim in 2022 Des Moines drag racing crash