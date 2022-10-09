Driver struck dead two pedestrians on Fort Worth interstate, walked away, police say

Two pedestrians were struck and killed early Saturday on a interstate in northwest Fort Worth by a vehicle whose driver left the scene on foot, police said.

The collisions were reported about 3:45 a.m. on Northwest Loop 820 at Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office have not released the pedestrians’ names or ages.

Police said the vehicle is a car and did not further describe it.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead on the interstate. The other was taken to an hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police have not reported the driver’s arrest.