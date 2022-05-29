Driver who struck Derry officer in hit-and-run sought

May 29—Police are looking for a person they say struck an officer conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning and drove off.

An unidentified Derry police officer was struck at 12:10 a.m. on Route 23, near the Fairways apartment complex.

"The suspect vehicle did not stop after striking the officer and continued south bound towards Windham," a Facebook post reads. "The suspect vehicle was described as a small white SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander. The suspect vehicle should be missing its passenger-side mirror."

The officer was brought to Parkland Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the post.

"The officer has subsequently been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home," the post reads.

Police released two photographs associated with the crash.

Anyone with information can call Derry police at 603-432-6111.