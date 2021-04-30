Driver who struck a pedestrian in Broward dies after car crashes and flips, police say

A driver who struck a pedestrian in Miramar and was fleeing from officers has died in a crash, police said.

Miramar police say his car crashed into several light poles and flipped near the intersection of Southwest 44th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The force of the crash threw him from the vehicle, which later caught fire. He died in the hospital.

As Friday rush hour began, the area remained closed for the investigation, according to Local 10.

The events started late Thursday night when Miramar police were monitoring for speeding drivers in the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway, an area that has seen several cars crash into homes and has drawn complaints from residents.

Police say that when they tried to stop a driver, he took off. They eventually called off the pursuit. A few blocks later, the driver struck a pedestrian and took off again, according to police.

Officers then spotted the vehicle heading east on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, east of Miramar, and began chasing him. At some point, the driver crashed.

Police would not disclose his identity until his family is notified.

The pedestrian he struck in Miramar was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

