Remembering When A Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways.

What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.

This guy tried to outrun the cops in a Challenger, and failed miserably!

The chase began on I-10 in the Houston area after police identified the Mopar as stolen. Traffic was fairly heavy at the time, but the Hellcat seemed to have no problems at all cutting through it and finding enough open road to walk out of birds-eye view. However, just as it seems that the Hellcat was gone, it was spotted on the side of the road just off the Winnie exit where it apparently ran out of gas. However, the driver was nowhere to be found.

One thing Abu-Shlieba simply could not account for though was the persistence of the now five different law enforcement agencies that were in pursuit of him. With the help of infrared technology, he was spotted hiding in a wooded area in the middle of a cow pasture. While it is unknown if he thought he was home-free or not, Abu-Shlieba was then spotted calmly sauntering out of the woods talking on his cell phone.

While the Hellcat clearly has the ability to back up its claims of being one of the fastest things on the road, Abu-Shlieba could have possibly gotten away if he had darted into a gas station after he lost the cops. He might have even gotten away on foot if he didn’t take a leisurely stroll in an open clearing while making a phone call. After he was apprehended, he made comments to the cops that he let the car run out of gas so they could catch up, and continued to taunt them all the way through his day in court.

View the Web Story

Driver Outruns Cops In Hellcat Where's The Vanishing Point Challenger? Floyd Mayweather’s Car Collection Dodge Challenger Drives Into Pond Dodge Charger Driver's Speeding Excuse 1970 Mr. Norm’s Dodge Super Bee Has Seen Better Days Durango Hellcats Stolen Directly From Dodge Dodge Challenger Driver Causes Fatal Wreck Ram TRX Almost Beats C8 Corvette Kevin Hart Bought A Ferrari 488 Pista Dodge Charger Crashes Into House

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 90,000 oily pennies dumped in Georgia man's driveway as final pay check from former employer

    Andreas Flaten received his final paycheck from A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, Georgia, with a payslip that came with an explicit message.

  • 'Worst mice plague I've ever seen': Millions of rodents descend on eastern Australia

    After one of its worst wildfire seasons and a global pandemic, Australia is now facing its latest end-of-days challenge: a “monumental” plague of mice.

  • Joe Manganiello Says He Loves Eating Dinner with Wife Sofia Vergara 'Every Night' amid Pandemic

    Manganiello discussed social distancing with Vergara, the dangers of wearing an eye patch and more in PEOPLE’s One Last Thing

  • Why Is It Illegal To Give Water To People Waiting To Vote In Georgia? Racism

    Georgia became the first state to impose new voting rights restrictions under the Biden administration Thursday. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the legislation that sets new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, limits ballot drop boxes, and makes it illegal to give food and drinks — even water — to people waiting in line to vote. Apparently motivated by fear over President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, as well as the Senate wins by Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the law was passed by Republican lawmakers with the stated interest being that it would provide, said Kemp, “another step toward ensuring our elections are secure, accessible, and fair.” Kemp also cited alleged “alarming issues” with the 2020 presidential election as the reason to pass a sweeping crackdown on voting rights in the state, which will make voting even more difficult for Georgia’s large Black population. The fact that this legislation is being passed after Georgia turned blue in the presidential election for the first time in decades is no coincidence — the Democratic wins were thanks to community organizing efforts led by Black women, after all. The fact that these laws are specifically designed to suppress working-class and Black voters, who make up one-third of Georgia’s population and tend to overwhelmingly vote Democratic, is enraging. More rigid ID requirements on their own will always impact Black voters more harshly. According to a 2020 report on voter suppression from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, 25% of Black voting-age citizens nationally did not have a current government-issued photo ID, compared to 8% of white voting-age citizens. “Rather than grappling with whether their ideology is causing them to fail, they are instead relying on what has worked in the past,” said voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. When she ran for governor in Georgia in 2018, Abrams centered voter suppression in her campaign. “Instead of winning new voters, you rig the system against their participation, and you steal the right to vote.” In an interview with The Guardian, Abrams added that legislation like this one is a response to “the big lie, to the disproven, discredited and, sadly, the blood-spilled lie of voter fraud” perpetuated by former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the 2020 election. “And they are responding to it by actually doing what the insurrectionists sought, doing what the liars asked for.” Faith leaders who sought a meeting with Kemp also called the law racist. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees all African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said he told Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, “these bills were not only voter suppression, but they were in fact racist, and they are an attempt to turn back time to Jim Crow.” Further, Georgia Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon was arrested on Thursday at the Capitol. Cannon faces a charge of obstructing law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and a second charge of disrupting general assembly sessions or other meetings of members, even though all she can be seen doing is knocking on Kemp’s office door. The state representative said she was actually arrested for “fighting voter suppression.” In one video of the arrest, Cannon can be heard yelling, “There is no reason for me to be arrested. I am a legislator!” Georgia isn’t the only state where Republicans are bowing to the demands of far-right conservatives who still falsely believe that Trump lost the presidential election due to widespread voter fraud. Republicans passed a similar law in Iowa and are working to pass similar restrictions in Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Such laws will continue to disenfranchise Black voters and voters of color. Moreover, as voting restrictions at the state level are underway, House Democrats are bringing the fight over voting rights to the federal level with legislation that seeks to expand voter protections. The omnibus voting, ethics, and campaign finance bill seeks to weaken restrictive state voter ID laws, mandate automatic voter registration, expand vote-by-mail and early voting, and restore voting rights to people formerly convicted of felonies, The New York Times reports. The bill was pushed through the House on Wednesday with a 220 to 210 vote mostly along party lines, in what is becoming a national fight over voting rights as Republicans push laws to further suppress Black voters following Trump’s lies about the election. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bernie Sanders & Amazon Are In A Twitter WarRepublican Men Are Refusing The COVID Vaccine823 Undocumented Children Are Held At The Border

  • Lindsey Vonn Was Body Shamed and Told She Was ‘Too Muscular’ to Wear Fashionable Clothes

    The Olympic skier says people have long criticized her body, and that the judgmental comments continue in retirement

  • Jeep is installing EV chargers at off-road trailheads throughout the US

    The first three will arrive in Utah and California this spring.

  • Here’s What We Know About Ferrari’s First SUV

    Back in 2016, Sergio Marchionne, the late automotive titan who was then chairman of Ferrari, balked at the sports car icon building an SUV. When the idea was floated in a bid to boost profits, he famously said, “You have to shoot me first.” Thankfully it didn’t come to that, but before Marchionne passed away […] The post Here’s What We Know About Ferrari’s First SUV appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Salvager hopes to free Suez by early next week

    The giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be dislodged by the start of next week. A Dutch firm working to free the vessel, Boskalis, says the combination of heavier tugboats arriving this weekend, a high tide and dredging could free the 400-meter long Ever Given. Peter Berdowski, the chief executive of Boskalis told a Dutch TV program late Friday (March 26) that quote "we aim to get it done after the weekend, but everything will have to work out exactly right for that." He added that a land crane would be brought in at the weekend to offload containers on the ship if efforts to dislodge it are in vain.But experts have warned that such a process could be complex and lengthy. The Ever Given has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday (March 23), blocking one of the world's busiest waterways. About 15% of world shipping traffic passes through the canal. Dozens of vessels are waiting at the entrances. Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded. The blockage has scrambled global supply chains. If this drags on, shippers may decide to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope. But this would add about two weeks to the journeys and extra fuel cost. Three shipping agents said on Saturday (March 27) that none of the ships waiting at the canal's entrances had requested to be rerouted yet.

  • Bhad Bhabie Celebrates 18th Birthday by Auctioning Infamous 'Cash Me Outside' Meme as NFT

    Bhad Bhabie is gearing up to celebrate her 18th birthday by auctioning off her "catch me outside" meme as an NFT on Opensea, Rarible, and Zora.

  • Meet the New Class of Freshwater Superyachts Bringing Bold Design to the Lakes

    The vessels resemble their oceangoing cousins, but with expanded design possibilities.

  • I flew on a $2 million 'personal' private jet that needs only one pilot and saw why it was among 2020's most popular private jets

    The Cirrus Vision Jet is among the latest in a new category of aircraft, the personal private jet, and is perfect for post-pandemic travel.

  • From toilet paper to coffee, here are some of the products that could soon be in short supply because of the Suez Canal blockage

    Experts say that the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour and that it could take weeks to move the freighter.

  • The New Krispy Kreme Mini Donuts Are an Adorable Way to Celebrate Spring

    Recognize the Bunny Bum Doughnut from last year? 🐰

  • Russia is in no hurry to see the Suez Canal re-opened

    If the Suez Canal jam drags on for weeks, there will be some clear winners and losers in the global energy market.

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Lifetime greenlights ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

    The Lifetime Network is turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family into a movie of the week event. Following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the network has announced the third film in its franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and this time the story will reveal what ultimately lead the couple to cut royal ties. As theGRIO reported, Harry and Meghan’s candid conversation with Winfrey earlier this month instantly lit up Twitter.