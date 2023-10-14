Driver surrenders following pursuit

Oct. 13—A 44-year-old man surrendered to authorities Friday after fleeing from a crash.

The suspect, driving a silver Buick Rendezvous, was involved in an accident in front of Lafayette High School, in which the other driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, leading to a pursuit by St. Joseph police officers, who followed the driver up to south Interstate 29, where the driver exited onto Frederick Boulevard.

The police surrounded the suspect on the exit and he surrendered without further incident.