Driver suspected of being intoxicated crashes into Spokane police car

Nov. 17—Police say a driver who crashed into a Spokane police car late Tuesday night in north Spokane was intoxicated.

The officer was driving east on East Empire Avenue with emergency lights and siren on and was on his way to a call at about 11 p.m. That's when a pickup truck driving south on Lidgerwood Street slowed but did not stop at stop sign, police said. The truck entered the intersection and nearly T-boned the patrol car, according to KHQ.

The officer turned hard to the right clipping the truck but avoiding a more direct crash, police told KHQ.

The patrol car collided with a camper and a power pole.

The officer and truck driver were not seriously injured. Both the truck driver and the driver's passenger, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, were taken to a local hospital.

The scene late Tuesday night was messy with garbage from the camper strewn across the road along with the destroyed power pole. Avista was in the process of repairing the power pole Tuesday night, according to KHQ.

The driver "exhibited signs of intoxication" and was processed for a DUI, police said. Additional criminal charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing. Police declined to release the name of the driver.