Driver suspected of DUI after car catches fire in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is undergoing a DUI evaluation after his car caught fire following an offroad collision Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 4:50 p.m. they responded to northbound Friant Road just north of Copper Avenue after receiving multiple calls of a reckless driver in the area.

Responding officers reported almost immediately receiving reports that the same blue BMW had crashed.

Investigators determined the driver had left the roadway northbound, north of Copper Avenue, and landed on its side before catching fire.

Detectives say neither the 22-year-old driver nor his passenger were injured in this solo crash.

CHP suspects the driver may be under the influence and is being evaluated as a result.

