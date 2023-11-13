Driver suspected of DUI in crash that killed woman, Las Vegas police said

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died after a Sunday afternoon crash in which police say one of the drivers is suspected of driving under the influence.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the collision happened Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:55 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla traveling east on Charleston Boulevard near Merialdo Lane turned in front of an Acura TLX traveling west at high speed.

A passenger in the Toyota, identified as an 81-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, identified as an 80-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The driver of the Acura, identified as Fahid Amin, 35 of Las Vegas, was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Police said Amin showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He faces DUI-related charges, police said.

The fatal collision represents the 131st traffic-related fatality for the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

