Driver suspected of DUI at fault in Thursday night crash near Gunbarrel

Dec. 8—A 27-year-old man from Louisville is suspected of driving under the influence and causing a two vehicle crash Thursday night on 95th Street, east of Gunbarrel.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler, the crash was reported at 7:24 p.m. and upon arriving on scene, responders closed the roadway until 12:18 a.m. The 27-year-old, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, was transported to the hospital along with a 61-year-old Longmont man who was driving a 2001 Jeep.

In addition to the Colorado State Patrol, Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to the crash. MVFR spokesperson Rick Tillery said the call initially came in as a major head-on crash in which one person was pinned. However, once units arrived on scene responders found that bystanders had removed the pinned victim from the car.

According to Tillery, there were no life-threatening injuries. Cutler said investigators are still working on the scene.