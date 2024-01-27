A driver suspected of a fatal hit-and-run turned himself into Barstow Police, authorities reported.

At around 6:32 p.m. on Monday, Barstow police dispatch received a call regarding a pedestrian that was hit by an unknown vehicle in the 2500 block of West Main Street.

The caller reported that an unidentified man was lying in the roadway and with no vehicles in the area, police said.

Barstow police, paramedics and fire personnel arrived at the scene and determined that the victim had died of his injuries, police officials reported.

Barstow detectives and evidence technicians took over the investigation.

Barstow Detective Gemma Day found evidence at the scene and began the process of identifying the vehicle and driver who fled the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department's Coroner Division has not released the identity of the pedestrian killed.

Suspected driver

At about 10:40 a.m. the following day, Jake Allen Wolden, 31, of Barstow arrived at the police department to report that he was the driver responsible for the hit-and-run, police officials reported.

A search warrant was conducted at Wolden’s residence in the 27000 block of Ironwood Drive, where additional evidence was located connecting him to the hit-and-run, according to authorities.

Wolden was taken into custody and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, sheriff’s officials stated.

The suspect was released on bail on Wednesday, according to sheriff’s booking records.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Day at 760-256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Driver suspected of a fatal hit-and-run turns himself into Barstow police