Driver suspected in fatal March wreck charged with manslaughter

Aug. 9—Manslaughter charges have been filed against a Cushing man involved in a fatal March car wreck.

Dustin Lee Stokes, 40, was charged Aug. 8 in Payne County district court with first-degree manslaughter stemming from a single-vehicle wreck that led to the death of passenger Valeria Sue Crawford, 42.

According to court documents, law enforcement are accusing Stokes of being under the influence of intoxicating drugs at the time. Stokes alternatively could be charged with first-degree manslaughter for driving with a suspended license.

According to the original Department of Public Safety incident report, Stokes was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on March 2 when he wrecked just before 9 a.m. on Jardot Road, half a mile south of airport road. Stokes was treated and released at the scene. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

According the report, seat belts were equipped but not in use and the airbag was equipped but did not deploy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff's Office, LifeNet and Stillwater Police Department responded to the wreck.

In Monday's court filing, law enforcement wrote that Stokes' vehicle struck a bridge support, causing mortal wounds to Crawford.

Stokes had a previous conviction for distribution of controlled substances with intent to distribute in 2017.

First-degree manslaughter carries a minimum sentence of imprisonment of no less than four years.