Driver suspected of shooting handgun at another car on I-94 near Melrose

A Michigan man is suspected of shooting at a car that was trying to pass him on Interstate Highway 94 near Melrose.

Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, of Inkster, Michigan, has been charged with second-degree assault with a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, law enforcement responded to a gun complaint at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on I-94 in Avon Township. Officers stopped Woods in his car and saw several spent shell casings inside. Woods also had a handgun.

Officers also spoke to a man whose vehicle had a bullet hole in the rear driver's side window. The man had blood on his shirt and face.

The man told police Woods wouldn't let him pass on the interstate. When the man slowed down near an exit, Woods' car pulled up next to him. The man heard a bang and was injured, though he wasn't sure if it was from the bullet or glass shattering, the complaint said.

Woods admitted to shooting behind the man's vehicle in an effort to scare him. Woods said he did so because the man had put his life in danger.

Woods has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 27.

