Three teens injured when driver of suspected stolen SUV crashes on I-71 after pursuit

A portion of Interstate 71 northbound in North Linden was closed for nearly two hours Tuesday after a driver fleeing Columbus police and Franklin County sheriff's deputies in a suspected stolen vehicle lost control and crashed.

Columbus police had been following the suspected stolen vehicle, a Kia sports utility vehicle, in the area of Livingston Avenue and Hamilton Road on the city's East Side, said Watch Commander Lt. Larry Yates. When officers attempted to pull the car over shortly after 5 p.m., he said, the driver fled.

Yates said Columbus police cruisers were called off the pursuit as the suspect fled south on Hamilton Road out of the city's jurisdiction, but a city police helicopter was in the area and continued to monitor the vehicle from overhead.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's office then took up the pursuit, which escalated when the suspect vehicle rammed a K9 sheriff deputy's cruiser in the area of Kimberly Parkway and South Hamilton Road, said Maureen Kocot, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 70, transitioning to I-71 North as a Columbus police helicopter continued to watch from overhead, Yates said.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle became caught between two other vehicles, Yates said, causing the driver to lose control and flip the SUV at 5:18 p.m. near the East Cooke Road exit in North Linden.

Three juveniles and one adult were in the car at the time of the crash, Kocot said. All three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries while the adult was detained for questioning, Kocot said.

Charges are expected to be filed, Kocot added.

The Columbus Division of Police is handling the crash report, which has not yet been completed.

