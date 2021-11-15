Driver with suspended license charged with killing U doctor in high-speed crash in Arden Hills

A man without a valid driver's license has been charged in a high-speed crash in Arden Hills that killed an accomplished Twin Cities pediatric doctor and educator.

Norman D. Toney, 34, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court last week with criminal vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the collision on Nov. 9 that killed Daniel J. Schnobrich, a 40-year-old pediatric doctor who was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

Toney was driving while his license was suspended, the State Department of Public Safety said Monday. His criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for drunken driving, three for driving after his license was revoked and one for speeding.

At the time of the crash, Schnobrich was working at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and was an associate professor at the U's Medical School.

He traveled to Tanzania several times to "care for those with limited medical resources," according to his online obituary. While there, he hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak.

Schnobrich "enjoyed pushing himself to the limits," the obituary read, noting that he completed marathons, ironman triathlons and the American Birkebeiner ski event.

According to the criminal complaint:

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to W. Hwy. 96 and Hamline Avenue, where they saw Schnobrich's car, with its driver's door sheared off and the "engine block hanging out of the passenger side," the charges read.

Schnobrich had on his seat belt, but his car "was struck with such force that the seat belt buckle broke, causing him to be ejected," the complaint noted.

One of the deputies saw Toney running from the intersection toward a pond. Toney refused the deputy's orders and was tackled to the ground.

Toney and Schnobrich were taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital. Schnobrich died about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 10. Toney declined to be interviewed by authorities and was booked into jail. He appeared in court Monday and remains held without bail. Toney is due back in court on Dec. 29. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Story continues

Witnesses told law enforcement that Toney appeared to be "high or under the influence" of drugs. They saw him running back and forth from Schnobrich's car to the pond and not responding to bystanders' questions.

A woman who was driving in the area said she saw a car speeding past her on Hanline toward Hwy. 96 before hearing a loud boom and seeing a brief flash of flames. Toney's car landed on its roof and completely submerged in the pond. Toney's car was towed out of the pond, and its speedometer was stuck at 103 miles per hour.

A few minutes before the crash, a police officer in Roseville spotted Toney's car weaving through traffic on northbound Snelling Avenue and estimated its speed at 95 mph. The officer turned on his squad lights but lost sight of the car where Snelling turns into Hamline.

Schnobrich grew up in Waconia, studied biochemistry at Iowa State University, attended University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Minnesota.

His survivors include his wife, Rachel, and their three children. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 West Broadway, Crystal, with visitation Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482