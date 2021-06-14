Driver sustains self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading Hampton police on pursuit

Jun. 14—A driver is in critical condition after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a Hampton marsh while being pursued by local police Sunday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police Troop A.

The unidentified driver was first spotted by a Hampton officer about 4:39 p.m. operating erratically on Route 101, according to state police.

"The vehicle was observed driving westerly within the eastbound lanes of travel and nearly collided with several vehicles," police said.

Reversing directions to stop the suspect vehicle, a Hampton police officer reported seeing the suspect accelerate and complete a left-hand turn on to Landing Road, which was heavily populated with beach traffic, state police said.

"The actions of the driver were both dangerous and reckless, and Hampton police continued behind the suspect in an attempt to stop the driver," they said.

Driving along Landing Road, the operator failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and became stuck in an adjacent marsh.

"After crashing, Hampton police reported seeing the driver's door open and a figure moving through nearby bushes. As Hampton police exited their vehicles, a single gunshot was heard. The driver appeared to have a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," state police said. "No shots were discharged by police."

Police provided emergency medical aid to the scene and the driver was ultimately taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is being handled by New Hampshire State Police. Identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information can email Detective Sergeant John Kelly at johs.s.kelly@dos.nh.gov.