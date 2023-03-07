Driver of SUV collides with MCTS bus after being fired upon by another driver

A driver of an SUV collided with a parked MCTS bus Tuesday afternoon after being fired upon by a suspect in a vehicle, Milwaukee police say.

Police say the incident took place around 12:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Green Bay Avenue on the city's far north side.

I was first on the scene as a Milwaukee County Transit bus was involved in a crash near Hampton and Green Bay Tuesday afternoon. A car slammed into the back of the parked bus. More updates @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/p0GqFhklpd — Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) March 7, 2023

The suspected shooter fled the scene, according to police. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, left the scene; however, he went to a hospital for treatment of serious but nonfatal injuries.

The bus driver, a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips of by using the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: SUV collides with MCTS bus after being fired on by another driver