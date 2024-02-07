Driver swept away in flood channel after crash found dead 5 miles away, CA cops say

A driver was found dead after being carried 5 miles away from a crash site in a flood channel, California deputies say.

Deputies responded to a three-car collision involving a sedan and two trucks in Moreno Valley shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened as the second atmospheric river storm pummeled the state.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Keiana Bridgeforth, 50, was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver and passenger in one of the trucks were examined for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Because of the crash, the other truck was pushed into a nearby flood channel, deputies said.

Good Samaritans helped rescue the passenger from the truck, and they were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Isaac Piza, 25, the driver, however, was missing, according to deputies.

After searching the flood channel, deputies said Piza was found about 5 miles away in the neighboring city of Perris. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation, according to deputies.

Moreno Valley is about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

