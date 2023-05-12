Driver swerves around stopped school bus, hits and kills student, Wisconsin cops say

A driver swerved around a stopped school bus, then struck a middle school student, killing them, deputies and school officials said.

A bus stopped to pick up a Webb Middle School student at about 7:23 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Excelsior, Wisconsin, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Then a driver in a 2010 Ford F-150 truck approached the bus but didn’t stop.

The driver swerved around the right side and sideswiped the rear side of the bus, deputies said.

They drove across a driveway and struck a student who was waiting for the bus, deputies said. The driver then stopped in a ditch.

Deputies said the student died at the scene, and the driver had minor injuries.

None of the students on the bus were injured. They were dropped off at the middle school so they could meet with their family.

“The School District of Reedsburg has been in communication with the families involved and will have additional resources available to support students,” deputies said in the release.

The student’s name has not been released.

Authorities said anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it can contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-847-7285.

Counselors are on hand to help “students and staff who may need assistance processing this news,” the School District of Reedsburg said in an emailed statement to McClatchy News.

“This is a truly devastating time for our entire community, and it will have far-reaching effects,” the district said. “As such, all high school athletic contests for today and Saturday are canceled.”

Excelsior is about 50 miles northwest of Madison.

