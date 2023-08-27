Driver swerves off KC interstate and flips over median in suspected DUI crash: Police

Authorities were investigating after a car veered off a Kansas City interstate on Saturday and then tumbled over in a suspected DUI, leaving one driver critically injured.

The crash left Northbound Interstate 35 closed for about an hour and a half Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City police.

At 8:50 p.m., officers were called on reports of an injury collision where a driver was traveling at high speeds on Interstate 35 just north of Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.

Police determined a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling north swerved left off of the roadway and onto the interstate’s median.

The car continued south through the median before tipping over on its side and flipping over.

Officers at the scene were investigating whether the driver was intoxicated.

The driver was critically injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. They remain in critical condition.

The police investigation is ongoing as of Sunday morning.