Driver swerves off road, fatally hits woman on her first day visiting Texas, cops say

An accused hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman and crashed into a Houston-area home, Texas authorities say.

On the night of Aug. 27, a Ford Explorer “left the roadway” and hit 44-year-old Carolee Dwer, then slammed into a home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

A photo from the scene shows the SUV, its front end smashed, covered in brick and insulation.

Dwer was visiting from out of state, friends told police, and it was her first day in Texas, Gonzalez said. She died at the scene.

Investigators say Dwer was pinned between the SUV and the house, KTRK reported.

The driver, 33-year-old Joshua Ivie, ran from the scene with a handgun, Gonzalez said, though he was caught and taken into custody a short time later by K9 deputies.

Ivie was booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of failure to stop and render aid and felon in possession of a weapon, Gonzalez said.

Nobody inside of the home was hurt, Gonzalez told KHOU.

